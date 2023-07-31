Beetle repellent tested in efforts to protect ohia lehua trees
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KYLLE ROY / U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FOREST SERVICE
Lillian Lewis, left, a Pacific Internship Program for Exploring Science intern, and Dan Mikros, a forest entomology technician from the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Hawaii Cooperative Studies Unit, set up a beetle repellent trap on an ohia tree.
COURTESY J.B. FRIDAY / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
The Xyleborus ferrugineus ambrosia beetle attacks ohia trees infected or recently killed by the fungus Ceratocystis, the causal agent of ohia wilt or rapid ohia death. Frass produced by these beetles as they bore into infected wood contains spores of the fungus and can spread the disease.
COURTESY J.B. FRIDAY / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
An ohia lehua tree at Kilauea Iki on Hawaii island.