comscore Beetle repellent tested in efforts to protect ohia lehua trees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Beetle repellent tested in efforts to protect ohia lehua trees

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY KYLLE ROY / U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FOREST SERVICE Lillian Lewis, left, a Pacific Internship Program for Exploring Science intern, and Dan Mikros, a forest entomology technician from the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Hawaii Cooperative Studies Unit, set up a beetle repellent trap on an ohia tree.

    COURTESY KYLLE ROY / U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FOREST SERVICE

    Lillian Lewis, left, a Pacific Internship Program for Exploring Science intern, and Dan Mikros, a forest entomology technician from the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Hawaii Cooperative Studies Unit, set up a beetle repellent trap on an ohia tree.

  • COURTESY J.B. FRIDAY / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII The Xyleborus ferrugineus ambrosia beetle attacks ohia trees infected or recently killed by the fungus Ceratocystis, the causal agent of ohia wilt or rapid ohia death. Frass produced by these beetles as they bore into infected wood contains spores of the fungus and can spread the disease.

    COURTESY J.B. FRIDAY / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    The Xyleborus ferrugineus ambrosia beetle attacks ohia trees infected or recently killed by the fungus Ceratocystis, the causal agent of ohia wilt or rapid ohia death. Frass produced by these beetles as they bore into infected wood contains spores of the fungus and can spread the disease.

  • COURTESY J.B. FRIDAY / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII An ohia lehua tree at Kilauea Iki on Hawaii island.

    COURTESY J.B. FRIDAY / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    An ohia lehua tree at Kilauea Iki on Hawaii island.

Can a beetle repellent help save Hawaii’s ohia lehua trees from a deadly fungal blight? Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: July 21-27, 2023

Scroll Up