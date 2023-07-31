comscore Hawaii receives $184K to reduce lead at schools, day cares | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii receives $184K to reduce lead at schools, day cares

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“Reducing lead in drinking water is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and the EPA.”</strong> <strong>Martha Guzman</strong> <em>Administrator, EPA Pacific Southwest Region</em>

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $58 million in grant funding, including $184,000 for Hawaii, to help schools and child care facilities remove lead from drinking water. Read more

