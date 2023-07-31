comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority to focus on destination stewardship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority to focus on destination stewardship

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 29 The Hawaii Tourism Authority is reorganizing to address a softness in the tourism market. Visitors take in the view at the summit of the Diamond Head State Monument.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority board, which has increasingly come under pressure from the community and state lawmakers to manage tourism, voted Thursday to support a reorganization that creates a Destination Stewardship Branch, elevates the agency’s finance and planning departments, and expands personnel. Read more

