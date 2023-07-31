comscore Health institute awards $10.7M to UH for microbiome research | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Health institute awards $10.7M to UH for microbiome research

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Principal Investigator Anthony Amend, foreground, in the Microbial Genomics and Analytical Laboratory.

    Principal Investigator Anthony Amend, foreground, in the Microbial Genomics and Analytical Laboratory.

Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa have been awarded $10.7 million by the National Institutes of Health to study how human health is affected by microbiomes — collections of microbes, such as bacteria, viruses and their genes. Read more

