Upcoming Lei Day celebrations to honor Hokule‘a

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • HONOLULU PARKS AND RECREATION Division of Urban Forestry Administrator Roxanne Adams tends to lei that are hung on display for the 2023 Lei Day competition.

Voyaging proverbs will be the themes of the annual Lei Day celebrations for the next four years in recognition of the Hokule‘a’s Moananuiakea Voyage, Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Read more

