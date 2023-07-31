Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: July 21-27, 2023 Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, July 21-27 >> Noah Matthew Acosta and Vanessa Katherine Puanani Cabilan >> Brady Alan Arneson and Bethany Margaret O’Hara >> Chad Barbadillo and Shiera Marie Crisostomo Del Rosario >> Ashley Lynn Buzard and Chase William Crump >> Zachary Douglas Carey and Abbey Magdalyne Dwyer >> Reginald Casseus and Tanisha June-Nichole Villanueva >> David James Chandler and Melainie Nichole Cantrell >> Jeffrey Michel Joubert Charles and Damaris Fuentes Jackson >> Jeremiah Joseph Chism and Logan Malachi McSherry >> Crystal Lynn Clement and Richard Lee Stowell >> Gina Marie Concepcion and Andrew Lewis Vanmeter >> Maurice Evans Briggs-Thomas and Bryan Alan OConnor >> Marlon Monroe Graves and Mai-Scherelle Palpallatoc >> Adam Donnie Green and Diana Joy Vasquez Fuentes >> Richard Eric Gurzi and Kara Aileen Bosket >> Daniel Michael Kalai and Lisa Marie Marchino >> Shannon Joy Kaneshiro and Marc Henry Sau-Tim Lee >> Keely Kealohapauole Lopes and Mitchell James Dahms >> Joseph Manuel Maldonado and Brittany Danielle Smith >> Brandy Jean Maydon and Brandon Robert Johnson >> Christian Anthony Miranda Valdez and Crystal Quintana-Padilla >> Tatiana Isabel Moya and Marcos Antonio Zermeno >> Joan Nicole Nanartowicz and Brian Stanley Lloyd >> Robert Kwai Leong Orian and Helen Setsuko Orikasa >> Yolina Borislavova Petkova and Victor Manuel Colin Ladron >> Tu-Anh Thi Pham and Ashley Robert Kelham >> Hunter Leigh Reiko Kapuamelia Lin Choi Roberts and Austin Tyler Barnes >> Juan Luis Rodriguez Jr. and Maysinaneroni Mere Maiava >> Jared Michael Scarborough and Rebekah Jane Large >> Kellen Lee Womochil and Yessenia Baquera Delgado >> Justin Jessie Kana Worthington and Stephanie Mccormick Starr BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, July 21-27 >> Amelia Hali‘a Aaroe >> Fisher Kapaliku Makahiapokukia Adolpho-Manaba >> Kira Rynn Pagtulingan Aglugub >> Ava Rosario Agustin >> Michael Kaunoa Wailuakapo‘opa‘anapu‘ukukui Shigeto Ah Chan >> William Na‘inoa Mananolekepo‘owainapu‘u‘eke Shigeto Ah Chan >> Brynn Taylor Aragon >> Kihana Stella Arasaki >> Peyton Mei Keiki Ho‘akua I Ho‘omaluhia E Na Akua Arneho >> Octavious Kamuela Ikaika Arrowood-Ngaue >> Kaliya Josephine Barbato >> Raylynn Yukiko Bautista >> Adriel Damson Burton >> Kassidy Serayah Carinio-Cabreros >> Kanen Allen Carter >> Lucia Bleu Qua Chaiprakorb >> Boone Alfred Coles >> Shaylen-Sage Deletha Jo Davis >> Eric William Denney >> Korrey ‘O Ke Ahi E Ka Ho‘omalamalama Ia I Loko O Ka Pouli Drummondo >> Daniel Wayne Fa’anunu >> Lochlann Mohenoa Filmoehala >> Amelia June Fritz >> Cyrus Danan Gold >> Erinne Lulu Hong >> Ava-Rose Ahu‘enaikala‘iokalani Hoopii-Vito >> Josilynn Belle Howeth >> Malie Aroaro Hemoleleokeao Jean >> Azariyus Po‘okela Joseph >> Kai Quin Joseph >> Koen James Kieger >> Jeni James Sachiko Kinney >> Tommy Ray Lee >> Haven Annette Lundberg >> Keawe Mauika‘elihonuaa‘opapa Magliba >> Chandler Nichole McGauley >> Reef Kai Mikami >> Micah Jameson Monico >> Jedidiah James Nisemonger >> Kit Kyle Nupson >> Bryan Leónel Padilla Andrade >> Liam Jace Irebaria Pagdilao >> Helena Malie Payne >> Cairo Luapo Peters >> Kealohilani Kanani Poland-Ka-Ne >> Leialani Nicole Fatuolelagi Kaori’alice Puapuaga >> Ezrhen Makaio Ismael Reyna >> Lennox Naomi Ricks-Drumgoole >> Loukas James Saucedo >> William John Skells >> Levi Masao Tamanaha >> Pauline Ewa He Lotu Veikoso Taumalolo >> Samantha Vivian Taylor >> Kieran Makai Thompson >> Jesse James Tiska II >> Iris Mae Towne >> Marcus Azael Tran >> Lexzaryiah Fetuolelagi Uta-Willets >> Landon Ezekiel Fulgueras Viray >> Eden Vienna Vogrin Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 12 – June 16, 2023