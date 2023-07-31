comscore Sjarif Goldstein: Pac-12 seems to be sinking to UH’s level | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sjarif Goldstein: Pac-12 seems to be sinking to UH’s level

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Seeing the college conferences’ seemingly continuous shuffling these past few years has taken me back to the Aughts and reminded me why I should never say something will never happen. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – July 31, 2023

Scroll Up