comscore Regional champ Honolulu ready for SLSWS | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Regional champ Honolulu ready for SLSWS

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After a dominant run in the SLS West Region Tournament, Honolulu is ready to open the Senior League Softball World Series in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

