Scoreboard – July 31, 2023

Paddle Board

24th Moloka’i-2-O’ahu Paddleboard World Championships

Solo Prone Paddleboard Race

Unlimited Male

1. Charlie Verco, 22, AUS, 4:53.26

2. Jackson Maynard, 31, AUS, 5:07.18

3. Steward McLachlan, 35, AUS, 5:41.16

Stock Male

1. Hayden Copping, 24, AUS, 5:41.16

2. Sam Shergold, 29, AUS, 5:52.17

3. Callum Sutton, 22, AUS, 5:54.01

Stock Female

1. Katrina Madill, 32, NZL, 6:20.36

2. Yurika Horibe, 31, JPN, 7:02.23

3. Liz Hunter, 36, USA, 7:07.39

Solo Stand Up Paddleboard Race

Unlimited Male

1. Yusuke Hyogo, 36, JPN, 4:45.03

2. Mo Freitas, 26, Haleiwa, HI, 5:12.03

3. Kosuke Matsuyama, 43, JPN, 5:51.40

Solo SUP Foil

Male

1. James Casey, 31 Narrabeen, New South Whales, AUS 2:19.02

2. Oskar Johansson, 31, AUS, 2:21.05

3. Edoardo Tanas, 21, Honolulu, HI, 2:23.04

Female

1. Olivia Piana, 32, FRA, 2:57.01

2. Annie Reickert, 22, Maui, HI, 3:02.00

3. Andrea Moller, 43, Maui, HI, 3:21.26

Solo Wing

Male

1. Finn Spencer, 19, Paia, HI, 1:31.29

2. Aidan Nicholas, 24, Aukland, NZL, 1:37.33

3. Bobo Gallagher, 14, Lahaina, HI, 1:43.08

Female

1. Nani Dalene Nekoba, 46, Kailua, HI, 2:10.02

2. Anna Kalabukhova, 21, Honolulu, HI, 3:15.21