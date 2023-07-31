Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 31, 2023 Today Updated 9:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Tuesday No local sporting events scheduled Paddle Board 24th Moloka’i-2-O’ahu Paddleboard World Championships Solo Prone Paddleboard Race Unlimited Male 1. Charlie Verco, 22, AUS, 4:53.26 2. Jackson Maynard, 31, AUS, 5:07.18 3. Steward McLachlan, 35, AUS, 5:41.16 Stock Male 1. Hayden Copping, 24, AUS, 5:41.16 2. Sam Shergold, 29, AUS, 5:52.17 3. Callum Sutton, 22, AUS, 5:54.01 Stock Female 1. Katrina Madill, 32, NZL, 6:20.36 2. Yurika Horibe, 31, JPN, 7:02.23 3. Liz Hunter, 36, USA, 7:07.39 Solo Stand Up Paddleboard Race Unlimited Male 1. Yusuke Hyogo, 36, JPN, 4:45.03 2. Mo Freitas, 26, Haleiwa, HI, 5:12.03 3. Kosuke Matsuyama, 43, JPN, 5:51.40 Solo SUP Foil Male 1. James Casey, 31 Narrabeen, New South Whales, AUS 2:19.02 2. Oskar Johansson, 31, AUS, 2:21.05 3. Edoardo Tanas, 21, Honolulu, HI, 2:23.04 Female 1. Olivia Piana, 32, FRA, 2:57.01 2. Annie Reickert, 22, Maui, HI, 3:02.00 3. Andrea Moller, 43, Maui, HI, 3:21.26 Solo Wing Male 1. Finn Spencer, 19, Paia, HI, 1:31.29 2. Aidan Nicholas, 24, Aukland, NZL, 1:37.33 3. Bobo Gallagher, 14, Lahaina, HI, 1:43.08 Female 1. Nani Dalene Nekoba, 46, Kailua, HI, 2:10.02 2. Anna Kalabukhova, 21, Honolulu, HI, 3:15.21 Previous Story Television and radio – July 31, 2023