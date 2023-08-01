Letter: Cut tax burden from fixed-income seniors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am a 91-year-old man from Nanakuli. We are seeing unbelievable things happening. Since our City Council members have gotten their 64% raise after ignoring our needs as a people, I am wondering if us kupuna over the age of 90 could one day be exempt from paying taxes in the state of Hawaii.

We have lived a long life and would like to enjoy the short time we have left without having to owe back on taxes when we are living off a fixed income. With the taxes taken out, we could enjoy our time with loved ones, save for care home or caregiver expenses, or most importantly take care of our after-life expenses so our loved ones don’t have to suffer.

Charles M. Kaaukai

Waianae

