Letter: Don’t vote for those who oppose gambling here

Alcohol causes health and financial problems, and can lead to divorce. Yet alcohol is legal. Read more

State legislators say gambling is bad for Hawaii. Yet when people from Hawaii win money in states where gambling is legal, the state will tax your winnings. Tourists from Asia say there is nothing to do at night in Hawaii. On their next vacation, they fly straight to Las Vegas.

In Hawaii the cost of housing is high, the cost of living is high, and taxes are high. So Hawaii residents are moving to Las Vegas, where the housing prices are lower, the cost of living is lower, and there is no state income tax because of the gaming industry.

Forty-eight of the 50 states have some form of legal gambling. Wake up, voters in Hawaii. If your legislator is anti-gambling, then be anti-legislator in the next election.

Allan Asato

Pearl City

