Letter: Government wants homeless out of sight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The homeless problem is increasing regardless of efforts by the city. The encampments and the accumulation of garbage along the sides of the roads are unpleasant, especially for pedestrians. Read more

The homeless problem is increasing regardless of efforts by the city. The encampments and the accumulation of garbage along the sides of the roads are unpleasant, especially for pedestrians.

Among the homeless are disabled people and the elderly, even though drugs and mental illness are often said to be the cause. No doubt these people are going through difficult times, only to have whatever they had left taken away by city cleanup crews, and driven away into the back streets for the sake of optics and tourism.

A little toolshed house is not a solution; it’s just a box to temporarily sit in. Maybe to our government, out of sight, out of mind, means a problem is solved. Go ahead, pat yourself on the back and give yourself a raise.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter