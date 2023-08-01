Letter: Teach public dangers of artificial intelligence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Congress and the major technology companies seem to believe that artificial intelligence (AI) is an existential threat that needs to be regulated. Read more

Congress and the major technology companies seem to believe that artificial intelligence (AI) is an existential threat that needs to be regulated. Concurrently, there seems to be a lack of AI understanding and expertise among our lawmakers, who are determined to save the rest of us from the harmful effects of the dreaded technology.

In the end, tech company leadership has pledged to exercise diligence and care to ensure that AI does no harm to the rest of us.

A cursory examination of our daily life activities reveals that technology now impacts most of what we do. Computers, cell telephones, tablets, WiFi and online services are a few examples of how AI has affected our daily lives. And it may be an exercise in futility to regulate AI at this late date.

If there are obvious harmful issues related to AI, the government should educate the public about these hazards and how they can protect themselves from falling prey. An educated public will be less apt to be scammed or harmed by nefarious operators. AI is constantly evolving and government agencies must keep up with changes to be effective.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter