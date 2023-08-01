Editorial | Off the News Off The News: DPP bribery figure gets 1 year in prison Today Updated 8:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A linchpin of the federal probe into corruption at Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) was architect William Wong, who on Thursday was sentenced to one year in federal prison, after cooperating with prosecutors. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A linchpin of the federal probe into corruption at Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) was architect William Wong, who on Thursday was sentenced to one year in federal prison, after cooperating with prosecutors. Wong and five DPP staffers have now all pled guilty to wire fraud as part of a bribery scheme to expedite permits. Former Chief Building Inspector Wayne Inouye, who took more than $103,000 in bribes, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Former building inspector Jason Dadez was sentenced to 18 months and forfeited $12,900 in bribes, and former building plans examiner Jennie Javonillo, who took $63,000-plus, was sentenced to 30 months. Two others await sentencing. Previous Story Editorial: Hawaii must train, hire more nurses