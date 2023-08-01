Off The News: DPP bribery figure gets 1 year in prison

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A linchpin of the federal probe into corruption at Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) was architect William Wong, who on Thursday was sentenced to one year in federal prison, after cooperating with prosecutors. Wong and five DPP staffers have now all pled guilty to wire fraud as part of a bribery scheme to expedite permits.

Former Chief Building Inspector Wayne Inouye, who took more than $103,000 in bribes, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Former building inspector Jason Dadez was sentenced to 18 months and forfeited $12,900 in bribes, and former building plans examiner Jennie Javonillo, who took $63,000-plus, was sentenced to 30 months. Two others await sentencing.