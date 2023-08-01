comscore Editorial: Help homeless move off streets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Help homeless move off streets

  • Today
  • Updated 8:10 p.m.

Mayor after Honolulu mayor has tackled the Sisyphean task of reducing the homelessness problem, manifested in unsightly and unhealthy tent encampments crowding city streets. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaii must train, hire more nurses

Scroll Up