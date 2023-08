Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Society of Business Professionals has announced its new board of directors for the 2023-2024 year. New members include President Harvey Rackmil of HonBlue Inc., Secretary and Boardroom Committee Co-Chair Steve Novak of Steve Novak Consulting, Treasurer Joshua Yee of EY and President-Elect and Programs Committee Co-Chair Lisa Rapp of AHL.

