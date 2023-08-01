comscore Tech View: Time to move from cybersecurity defense to detection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Time to move from cybersecurity defense to detection

  • By Jordan Silva
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.

Cybersecurity has continued to evolve over the decade, and there is now an undeniable need for a new mindset that calls for “zero trust” and to “assume compromise.” Read more

Previous Story
Advocates see gains in efforts to reclaim Makua Valley from Army
Next Story
Kokua Line: What will Social Security’s COLA be next year?

Scroll Up