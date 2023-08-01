comscore Waikoloa man, 29, arrested in federal fentanyl case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikoloa man, 29, arrested in federal fentanyl case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Luka Kekoa Mossman

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Luka Kekoa Mossman

Mossman was arrested in Honolulu with 250 “M30” pills, which tested positive for fentanyl; a loaded .380 Ruger pistol; and an Ohio driver’ s license containing Mossman’s photograph but a fictitious name, prosecutors say. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hawaii Society of Business Professionals

Scroll Up