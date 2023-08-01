’Swords’ Lopez completes Pan-Am Cup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade volleyball newcomer Lizanyela Lopez has returned from her stint with the Peru National Team at the Women’s U23 Pan-American Cup, which finished on July 23 in Hermosilla, Mexico.

Lopez helped Peru to a fourth-place finish in the Pan-Am Cup. She started five of six matches, racking up 27 kills, 16 digs and six blocks. Her best game came against eventual champion Dominican Republic in pool play, putting down nine kills.

Lopez is actually eligible for the U21 team, but was assigned to the U23 team due to her talent.

An incoming junior, Lopez was a junior college first team All-American last season at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. Lopez and her new Chaminade teammates will head to Osaka, Japan, later this week for a weeklong tour that includes matches with several universities in the city.