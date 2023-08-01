comscore ’Swords’ Lopez completes Pan-Am Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
’Swords’ Lopez completes Pan-Am Cup

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Chaminade volleyball newcomer Lizanyela Lopez has returned from her stint with the Peru National Team at the Women’s U23 Pan-American Cup, which finished on July 23 in Hermosilla, Mexico. Read more

