Honolulu falls in Senior League Softball World Series
Sports

Honolulu falls in Senior League Softball World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Honolulu couldn’t overcome a hot start by Illinois, falling 8-4 in its Senior League Softball World Series (16U) opener on Monday in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

