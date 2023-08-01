Stephen Tsai: UH alum Carter remembers when QBs were built to blast

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leroy Carter never missed any of his son’s University of Hawaii football games.

That was an accomplishment because he moved to Houston soon after California-reared quarterback Michael Carter joined the Rainbow Warriors in 1989.

“In those days, it was VHS,” Michael said of the tapes he sent to the retired firefighter. “He would watch the tapes all day long. He would sit in his room and watch game after game. He loved the Warriors. He was a UH fan through and through. He came down (to Hawaii) in ’91, and had the time of his life.”

Leroy Carter died last month, but the memories of that era are being revived through mini reunions last week and this week involving Rainbow Warriors of the early 1990s, such as Michael Carter, slotbacks Jeff Sydner and John Veneri, running back Jamal Farmer, wideout Cy Hirota and offensive lineman Kelly McGill. They already have met with their head coach, Bob Wagner, on the Big Island; gathered at Carter’s house, dined at McGill’s Tiki’s Grill.

They are a reminder of a football world that was much different. And Carter, a dual-threat quarterback who ran offensive coordinator Paul Johnson’s version of the triple-option offense, was emblematic of a Rainbow Warrior period before star ratings, instant scouting videos, and passing camps for pre-teens.

“I think I went to one camp — Tony Hill’s camp — because my friend’s parents paid for it,” Carter said. “It was a basic camp at Cerritos College. I think I was 10 or 11.”

Carter learned the game the hard way, as a quarterback/linebacker, growing up in Long Beach, Calif. He was a three-year starter for powerhouse Long Beach Poly when he received an offer to play quarterback at UH.

Carter’s skills were different from those of his quarterback predecessors. Warren Jones and Garrett Gabriel excelled in the spread option’s passing attack, which used some of the same routes found in the run-and-shoot. “Deep, down the seams, they’re the same as all those little (run-and-shoot) slotbacks catching touchdowns,” Carter said.

When Carter succeeded Gabriel as starter in 1991, the Rainbows relied more heavily on the basics of the triple-option: 1) the fullback dive, 2) the quarterback keeper, or 3) the pitch to a slotback. That also opened the way for play-action passes. Carter’s accurate passing was overshadowed by his tough running.

“I wasn’t afraid of contact,” Carter said. “I enjoyed contact.”

In practices, the quarterbacks wore orange jerseys that indicated they were not allowed to be hit.

“But we got into it,” Carter said. “We went back and forth, me and the defense. They knew the orange jersey was a policy, but it didn’t come into effect. They knew if they treated me (as a no-contact player), I would run them over. If they tried to touch me or tag me, I was going to run you over just to let you know I’m getting ready for the game. When we practiced, we played.”

Back then, with the quarterback holding the ball until the last nanosecond before pitching, there was no such thing as roughing an option passer.

In the 1991 opener against Wyoming, Carter broke right on a keeper as the gap closed. A Cowboys linebacker struck Carter’s left side. “He had a clean shot from the side,” Carter said. “Some people come with the shoulder, but he came with the face mask to the ribs. In those days, I was thick. I didn’t have any rib pad, any of that. But, oh, that hurt.”

Carter struggled for breaths, unsure if the difficulty came from the hit or Laramie’s 7,200-foot elevation. Carter stayed in the game, eventually rushing for 214 yards in a 32-17 victory. After the game, he was diagnosed with cracked ribs. But he played the next week against 15th-ranked Iowa, and didn’t miss a game the rest of the season.

“He was as tough as they come,” Wagner said.

Carter finished the season with 1,092 yards rushing and 1,172 yards passing.

The next season, the Rainbow Warriors went 11-2, culminating with a 27-17 upset set of Illinois in the Holiday Bowl. Carter was named the game’s offensive MVP.

“He was a great operator, an accurate thrower,” Wagner said. “Michael just made everything better for us.”

Carter noted reading defensive tendencies was the key in the triple-option offense, just as it is in the run-and-shoot the Warriors employ today. Back then, according to Carter, the UH quarterbacks read, at some point, “all 11” defenders.

“And the crowd, as well,” Carter said. “You could feel the energy. That’s the goal for everybody who steps behind the center. You want to know the energy.”

Taking snaps from under center, Carter was able to do progressive checks of opposing players. “When you get to the second, third quarter, how’s a guy breathing?” Carter said. “Does he have fresh pads? Is he sweating. You know them all personally, That’s the part about football that’s the real part.”

Carter has enjoyed a successful post-football life as a stevedore. His wife, Maelia, is owner and kumu hula of Ka Pa Hula O Kauanoe O Waahila. “Just doing the family thing,” Carter said of his life, “and surfing and relaxing.”