comscore Takahashi’s pitching lifts Pearl City past Michigan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Takahashi’s pitching lifts Pearl City past Michigan

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Above, Pearl City family members and fans celebrated the victory.

    Above, Pearl City family members and fans celebrated the victory.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Tytan Takahashi, top, struck out 13 in 62⁄3 innings in Pearl City’s victory over Taylor, Mich., in the Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series in Livermore, Calif., on Monday.

    Tytan Takahashi, top, struck out 13 in 62⁄3 innings in Pearl City’s victory over Taylor, Mich., in the Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series in Livermore, Calif., on Monday.

Pearl City leaned on starting pitcher Tytan Takahashi in a 4-2 win over Taylor, Mich., in the Intermediate (13-14 years old) 50/70 Baseball World Series in Livermore, Calif., on Monday afternoon. Read more

