Takahashi’s pitching lifts Pearl City past Michigan
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Above, Pearl City family members and fans celebrated the victory.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Tytan Takahashi, top, struck out 13 in 62⁄3 innings in Pearl City’s victory over Taylor, Mich., in the Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series in Livermore, Calif., on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree