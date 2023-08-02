comscore Head-on collision kills 3 in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Head-on collision kills 3 in Lahaina

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:19 pm
A head-on crash early this morning on Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina killed three people.

Maui police said the collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. roughly 340 feet south of Kikowaena Way near Wahikuli Wayside Park, when a speeding Ford Escape crossed the center line and collided head-on into a Kia Soul.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford Escape and the driver and a passenger in the Kia Soul all died at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released.

The highway was closed for nearly six hours and traffic rerouted onto other roads as police investigated the deadly crash. The highway reopened around 9:15 a.m.

Looking Back

