Letter: Ocean temperature rise decimating coral reefs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Around the world, higher ocean temperatures are being recorded, posing a major risk to coral and other marine life. Read more

Hanau ka ‘Uku-ko‘ako‘a, hanau kana, he ‘Ako‘ako‘a, puka

Born was the coral polyp, born was the coral, came forth

— Kumulipo, a Hawaiian creation chant

Around the world, higher ocean temperatures are being recorded, posing a major risk to coral and other marine life. Events like marine heat waves can cause severe impacts on underwater ecosystems, including mass die-offs of animals, harmful algal blooms and seaweed destruction. Warm water also impacts fishing yields and the coastal communities that rely upon them.

The Kumulipo states that coral was one of the first forms of life on this Earth from which all other life sprang forth. Honoring our oceans and protecting the life nurtured by them from the threat of climate change is not only our duty, but also a privilege.

I call upon our elected officials to do all they can to reduce the emissions warming our oceans and our world.

Elena Arinaga

St. Louis Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter