Letter: Old Kam Drive-In sign a decrepit eyesore

It has been 25 — yes, 25 — years since the Kam Drive-In closed. How long do we residents of Aiea have to look at the totally rusted, decrepit and ugly marquee that looms over Kaonohi Street? Why has it been allowed to remain? Read more

There are many eyesores in our neighborhoods: uncut and unwatered grass and shrubs, trash on the roads, poor roads, buildings not properly maintained.

You’ve read the letters. What is happening to our beautiful island? We need action now. Oahu and our neighborhoods should not be shabby. We want to be proud of our surroundings and where we live. Let’s do something ASAP.

Marge Callahan

Aiea

