Letter: Old Kam Drive-In sign a decrepit eyesore

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

It has been 25 — yes, 25 — years since the Kam Drive-In closed. How long do we residents of Aiea have to look at the totally rusted, decrepit and ugly marquee that looms over Kaonohi Street? Why has it been allowed to remain? Read more

