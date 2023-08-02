Off The News: Protecting green sea turtle habitats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It took a 2020 federal lawsuit and a court order to push them into action, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serv­ice and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have proposed designating 1,183 acres of beaches within the main Hawaiian islands and 1,050 acres within the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands as critical habitats for Hawaii's endangered green sea turtle.

That designation would prevent federal agencies from allowing activities that harm the beach habitats. Public comment from Hawaii will be accepted at an online meeting, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, and in writing; for info, see 808ne.ws/turtlecomment.