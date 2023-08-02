Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Protecting green sea turtle habitats Today Updated 8:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It took a 2020 federal lawsuit and a court order to push them into action, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have proposed designating 1,183 acres of beaches within the main Hawaiian islands and 1,050 acres within the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands as critical habitats for Hawaii’s endangered green sea turtle. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It took a 2020 federal lawsuit and a court order to push them into action, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have proposed designating 1,183 acres of beaches within the main Hawaiian islands and 1,050 acres within the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands as critical habitats for Hawaii’s endangered green sea turtle. That designation would prevent federal agencies from allowing activities that harm the beach habitats. Public comment from Hawaii will be accepted at an online meeting, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, and in writing; for info, see 808ne.ws/turtlecomment. Previous Story Editorial: Help homeless move off streets