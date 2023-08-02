comscore Editorial: A welcome bridge over the Ala Wai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: A welcome bridge over the Ala Wai

With a $25 million federal grant in hand to continue work on a $63 million pedestrian bridge over the Ala Wai, the city is targeting 2025 to begin construction, once environmental and National Historic Preservation Act reviews are completed. Read more

