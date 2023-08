Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MW Restaurant celebrates its 10-year anniversary by featuring 10 original dishes from the past 10 years through Sept. 23... Read more

MW Restaurant celebrates its 10-year anniversary by featuring 10 original dishes from the past 10 years through Sept. 23, with each week showcasing a different appetizer, entrée and dessert.

It will also hold a 10th anniversary gala event on Aug. 27 at Velocity Honolulu. The curated menu includes small plates prepared by talented chefs such as Dusty Grable, Ron de Guzman, Terrence Enomoto, Colin Hazama, Keaka Lee, Beverly Luk, Jon Matsubara, Jared Murakawa, Neal Nakasone Jr., Sean Walsh and more. Cost is $175 per person.

A limited number of VIP tables are available for up to eight guests for $5,000 and will include a sit-down, five-course dinner featur ing meals by chefs Sonny Acosta, Steven Ariel, Lance Kosaka, Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka, as well as early access to the grazing event from 5 to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be contributed to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

For more information, visit mwrestaurant.com, or call 808-955-6505.

New brunch in Waikiki

Dean & Deluca, located within The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, recently brought brunch back to its Artisan Loft (located on the second floor of the store). Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Start with beverages like mimosas, Plantation iced tea and Waikiki Sunset (strawberry purée, lemonade, pineapple juice and club soda). Signature brunch dishes include French au jus dip prime rib panini, kalua pork polenta eggs Benedict with avocado and mole dip, Hawaiian honey waffle a la strawberry bananas Foster, and black Angus beef loco moco. Enjoy sides like crispy roasted hasselback potato and French onion soup, along with desserts like Italian tiramisu and glace au nougat sauce mangue.

Visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

Experience fine dining

Union MAK recently announced The Capital Grille — a luxury fine-dining restaurant that specializes in dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood — is set to open in Waikiki next June. It will be located on Kuhio Avenue, where guests can expect a personalized experience in a peaceful and elegant ambiance.

The eatery’s dry-aged in-house steaks are expertly prepared for 18-24 days to achieve incomparable flavor and tenderness. Steaks are hand-carved daily with selections including bone-in Kona-crusted dry-aged New York strip, porcini-rubbed bone-in rib-eye with 15-year aged balsamic, and sliced filet mignon with cipollini onions, wild mushrooms and fig essence, to name a few.

Customers can expect signature dishes such as pan-fried calamari, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, and desserts made each morning from scratch, such as The Capital Grille cheesecake and coconut cream pie.

Visit thecapitalgrille.com.

Drive-thru deliciousness

Chick-fil-A recently opened its first drive-thru location on July 27 in Makiki. The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays for drive-thru, walk-up ordering and carryout, and is located at 1056 S. Beretania St. It is owned and operated by Zane Dydasco, who graduated from Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama and attended the United States Air Force Academy, and then served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly a decade.

Customers are able to enjoy breakfast selections such as the eatery’s iconic Chick-n-Minis entrée, Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits, Hash Brown Scramble Bowl and more from 6 to 10:30 a.m. before it transitions to its classic lunch menu.

The company celebrated its opening by making a $25,000 donation to Hawaii Food-bank, and also acknowledged 100 local health care heroes by presenting them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year. It also has plans to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program to donate food to Aloha Harvest.

Visit chick-fil-a.com/hawaii.