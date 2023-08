Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for new dining options around town? Check out the following:

Oodles of noodles

If you’re craving bao, manapua and noodles, check out Bobo Bao (377 Keahole St. Ste. 105) in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. The family-operated business focuses on manapua, and everything is made fresh in-house (with the exception of the noodles).

Popular dishes include braised pork belly bao sandwiches ($8.50), beef brisket noodles ($13.50), chicken and veggie pot stickers ($9) and spicy wontons ($9).

Call 808-744-2267 or visit bobobaohi.com.

New brunch in Waikiki

Scratch Express Waikiki (2250 Kalakaua Ave.) just opened in STIX ASIA food hall. The brunch spot is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The grab-and-go location features a different menu from Scratch Kitchen. Enjoy dishes like Scratch signature croffles, aka croissant waffles, for $13.95 — this version is lightly dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh fruits, honey, Fruity Pebbles and Scratch’s signature milk syrup — cheese souffle croffles ($13.95), prosciutto croffle eggs Benedict ($15.95) and pork belly don ($14.95).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@scratch_xpress).

Hidden gem for Italian-Asian fusion

Giovedi (500 Ala Moana Blvd. 6F) is a pop-up that opened quietly in March within Waterfront Plaza. The biz features an Italian-Asian fusion tasting menu ($95) that changes periodically.

A recent tasting menu started with Hokkaido milk rolls and black garlic butter, then crudi comprising cured kampachi, seared ono with Calabrian chile crisp and scallop carpaccio. Then came capellini granchio — pasta with Dungeness crab, salted lemon and kani miso breadcrumbs — and pesce spada e fagioli misti, a pan-seared swordfish topped with preserved black bean and served with salt and pepper potatoes and caponata Vietnameta. The dinner ended with a new dessert, Sundae in Saigon, featuring condensed milk and black sesame gelato with banana caramel and assorted toppings.

Visit giovedihawaii.com.