If the business name Smashed Hawaii sounds familiar, it’s probably because you recognize it from its former location within Ohana Hale Marketplace. Since then, the biz, owned by Sabrina and Edward Tooley, has revamped its menu and is back in Honolulu — this time, in an eye-catching pink food truck — serving up smash burgers, fries and lemonade.

“We hand roll every ball and weigh every ball (for the burgers), and every morning, we squeeze out lemons with a big presser,” Sabrina says. “Everything is literally made fresh. We are not fast-food, we are fresh food.

“He (Edward) comes from a culinary background, and my mom and I were always in the kitchen cooking,” she adds. “We both love burgers so much; we always cook them for our friends and family, so we thought this would be a great way to enjoy what we love to do.”

The menu focuses on smash burgers, which are created from 100% beef patties that are hand-formed daily.

“We like to stay true to a smash burger,” Edward says. “(To make a smash burger) the grill needs to be very hot, and you have to use at least 80% lean beef to 20% beef fat. You have to have enough fat content; otherwise, you’re not going to get that crust.”

“The crust is the brown caramelization on the outside of the patty,” Sabrina adds. “It really intensifies the flavor of the burger.”

Popular dishes include the double classic smash ($12.50) — smashed patties topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and Smash sauce in between freshly baked potato buns — and Oklahoma fried onion burger ($10 single, $14 double, $18 triple).

“We recommend the double classic because it has the best meat-to-bun ratio,” Sabrina says. “The Oklahoma features thinly sliced onions that are smashed down with the burger patty, resulting in an infusion of onion and patty flavor.”

Regardless of which burger you order, the Jungle-style fries ($7) are a must. They’re topped with American cheese, grilled onions and Smash or barbecue sauce. Customers can also cool off with freshly squeezed lemonades in flavors like guava and li hing mui ($6.50 each).

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@smashedhawaii). Parking inside the lot of the food truck’s location is unavailable, so customers are encouraged to park in the surrounding neighborhood.

Smashed Hawaii

824 Sheridan St., Honolulu

Instagram: @smashedhawaii

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Android Pay accepted