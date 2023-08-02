The Sandwich Isle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Sandwich Month is every August, so it’s time to celebrate with everything between bread:

Andy’s Sandwiches and Smoothies

If you’re in the mood for healthy yet filling sandwiches, check out Andy’s Sandwiches and Smoothies (2904 E. Manoa Road).

The biz offers hot and cold sandwiches, ranging from ahi and avocado to pastrami, ahi melt and mushroom medley.

Visit andyssandwiches.com.

Jolene’s Hawaii

Jolene’s Hawaii (various locations) is known for its Buttah Lobster Rolls, but the biz offers many sandwiches and melts to choose from. Customer favorites include the lobster melt, pastrami melt, barbecue brisket melt and birria melt with consommé.

Want something extra meaty? Go for the barbecue brisket sandwich, which features 18-hour smoked brisket, lettuce, pickled vegetables, and barbecue and creamy sauce.

Visit joleneshawaii.com.

Castro’s Cuban Food

Castro’s Cuban Food (2113 Kalakaua Ave.) offers Cuban classics for breakfast and lunch using fresh, organic, locally sourced ingredients.

If you’re in the mood for a breakfast sandwich, go for the Croque Senorita, which is a twist on Croque Madame. It features local ham, truffle Mornay sauce, egg, guava jam, lilikoi yuzu gel and Gruyere cheese between slices of brioche. It’s hearty, savory and perfect for any cheese lover. The most popular sandwich is the Cubano, which includes ham, pork roast, aged cheddar, house pickles, roasted garlic aioli and dijon mustard in ciabatta bread.

Call 808-630-0480 or go online to castrosrestauranthi.com.

Mariposa Honolulu

Mariposa Honolulu (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.), located within Neiman Marcus, is a chic eatery known for its Pacific cuisine and scenic views from the open-air lanai.

Its lobster club is an iconic dish, and features bacon, roasted peppers, avocado, Mari’s Gardens butter lettuce and mayo. Other popular choices are the mango barbecue pulled pork sandwich and grilled ahi sandwich.

Call 808-951-3420.

The Pig & The Lady

Known for its modern Vietnamese cuisine, The Pig & The Lady (83 N. King St.) is a Chinatown go-to. During lunch, feast on classics like the pho French dip — made with 12-hour slow-roasted beef brisket, spicy hoisin and Thai basil chimichurri — and grilled lemongrass pork belly sandwich, which includes pâté aioli, cucumbers, Viet pickles, cilantro, green onions and jalapeños, and is served with a side of shrimp chips. All sandwiches are made with La Tour baguettes.

Call 808-585-8255 or visit thepigandthelady.com.

Morning Glass Coffee

Morning Glass Coffee (2955 E. Manoa Road) is a neighborhood staple. The coffee shop has been serving its popular egg-a-muffin sandwich since it opened 12 years ago, and it’s a hit among regular customers. It’s a breakfast sandwich served on a housemade English muffin with an over-easy local egg, baby arugula, Gruyere cheese and house tomato jam (made with Kawamata Farms tomato). This sandwich is served Tuesdays to Sundays from opening (7 a.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. weekends) until 10:30 a.m. or sold out.

Call 808-673-0065 or go online to morningglasscoffee.com.

E.A.R.L. Hawaii

With locations at Market City Shopping Center and in Kakaako, E.A.R.L. (Eat A Real Lunch) Hawaii is known for its handcrafted, gourmet sandwiches using fresh baked breads and quality ingredients.

Its most popular sandwich is the EARL-style cheesesteak, featuring steak, white American cheese, spicy mayo, provolone, grilled onions and sweet peppers on a baguette roll.

Visit earlhawaii.com.

Mana Sandwiches

This Japanese sandwich boutique offers sweet and savory sandos made with BRUG Bakery bread, fresh fruits and locally sourced ingredients. The sandwiches are handmade in Hawaii and the biz specializes in Japanese flavors.

Popular options include the tonkatsu sandwich with juicy pork cutlets, and the strawberry sandwich that features strawberries imported from Japan.

Call 808-201-4948 or visit manasandwiches.com.

Seven Brothers Burgers

This family-owned business is known for its burgers and has locations in Kahuku, Laie, Shark’s Cove and Haleiwa.

The biz recently introduced a new menu item — Sterling’s crispy chicken sandwich, which features caramelized teriyaki sauce, lemon, fresh parsley and garlic aioli.

While this sandwich is available at all locations, if you visit the Haleiwa store, ask for coleslaw to add some extra crunch.

Visit sevenbrothersburgers.com.