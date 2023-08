Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This vibrant homemade pesto is made with fresh chives and parsley in place of basil. It’s a bright sauce with savory, onion notes, making it a great dressing for mild, creamy potatoes. Green beans or asparagus are added to the potatoes during the last few minutes of cooking, for an easy one-pot approach. Once drained, the potatoes and veggies are returned to the hot pot to dry out in the residual heat, which means your potato salad won’t end up watery. Toss the potatoes with the pesto while warm so they readily absorb all of the flavors. Make this highly adaptable recipe with any vegetable on hand; peas, corn and broccoli florets are all great alternatives.

Chive Pesto Potato Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds baby potatoes, halved

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 8 ounces green beans or asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1/4 cup pine nuts

• 2 garlic cloves, peeled

• 1 cup packed parsley leaves

• 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

• 1/2 cup chopped chives

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions:

In a large pot, combine potatoes with enough salted water to cover by 2 inches; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to a brisk simmer and cook until potatoes are completely tender in the center, 8 to 12 minutes, adding the green beans or asparagus during the last 1 to 2 minutes of cooking. Drain, then return the mixture to the hot pot and let rest until very dry, about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse pine nuts and garlic until finely chopped. Add the parsley and pulse, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl, until well combined. With the machine running, drizzle in oil and purée until smooth.

Transfer the pesto to a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and add the cheese, chives and lemon juice; mix well.

Add warm potato mixture to the pesto and season with salt and pepper. Mix well. The salad can be made 3 hours ahead and kept refrigerated. Bring to room temperature and toss well before serving.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 6-8.