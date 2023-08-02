comscore This iconic noodle soup is a local favorite | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

This iconic noodle soup is a local favorite

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 2:31 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

This beloved noodle soup — unique to Hawaii and its local food tradition and thought to be a mashup of ramen, pancit and chow mein... Read more

Previous Story
Fancy vegan treats
Next Story
Tips for an ideal carne asada experience

Scroll Up