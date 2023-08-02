comscore Jury rejects duress defense with guilty verdict in North Shore murder case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jury rejects duress defense with guilty verdict in North Shore murder case

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A jury Tuesday found Hailey Dandurand guilty of the 2017 murder of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Telma Boinville: </strong> <em>The 51-year-old mother was killed after she interrupted a burglary at a Pupukea home she was hired to clean </em>

    Telma Boinville:

    The 51-year-old mother was killed after she interrupted a burglary at a Pupukea home she was hired to clean

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hailey Dandurand watched Tuesday as jurors took their seats in the Honolulu courtroom.

An Oahu Circuit Court jury on Tuesday found 26-year-old Hailey Dandurand guilty of second-degree murder and other charges for her role in the 2017 slaying of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of the victim’s then-8-year-old daughter. Read more

