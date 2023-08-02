Kokua Line: How can I dispose of a gun?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: How can I dispose of a gun?

Answer: On Oahu a person can relinquish a gun to the Honolulu Police Department by turning it in at any police station or by calling 911 to have an officer come pick it up, said Michelle Yu, an HPD spokesperson. The disposal process is not anonymous.

“Having the gun ownership documents will help to facilitate the turn-in process,” she said in an email.

Several readers have asked recently whether they can surrender a gun to HPD anonymously, “no questions asked,” but that would occur only during an amnesty period, which HPD is not conducting, Yu confirmed.

“The individual turning in the firearm is required to sign a property receipt turning over the gun to HPD,” she said.

Police will check to ensure the weapon is not linked to an open investigation. Depending on the gun’s status, after it is relinquished it may be held for investigation, used by the department, destroyed or kept by the HPD museum or crime lab, according to department policy.

Q: We have been using the HECO time-of-use program for years now. In all the news of the new pilot, we have never heard mention of the old one. Are they the same program?

A: No. Hawaiian Electric’s most recent Residential Interim Time- of-Use rate schedule closed to new enrollment as of Oct. 31, according to the company’s website. Customers in that program won’t be included in the new one-year Shift and Save pilot program, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and will charge less for electricity used during the day and more for power consumed at night.

Q: Parks and Rec announced a map of Oahu’s park playgrounds for children. Is there one showing dog parks? That’s where dogs should go. It’s wrong when dog owners let their dogs play on slides and other playground equipment meant for children. Years ago the rope swing in our neighborhood park was permanently removed. Dogs had chewed on it and ripped it up.

A: Yes. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s most comprehensive interactive map, at bit.ly/OahuParkMap, shows the locations of 43 dog parks (leashed and off-leash) as well as city parks, swimming pools, campgrounds, skate parks and roller rinks, community gardens and botanical gardens. The new map you mentioned, bit.ly/OahuPlaygrounds, shows the locations of city playgrounds, swing sets, gymnasiums and fitness stations. A third map, bit.ly/OahuBeachAccess, which was created in 2016, has been updated to include the precise locations of Ocean Safety lifeguard towers and ADA-accessible aids such as beach mats for all- terrain wheelchairs, the department said in a news release. That map also shows the locations of city shoreline parks, including those with lifeguard towers, and beach rights of way.

Q: I would like to know what the guidelines are for COVID-19 shots right now. I got the original vaccine and all my boosters, but that was a while ago. I am over 65 but in good health.

A: Based on your description, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend another shot for you at this point. You can read the current COVID-19 vaccination schedules at 808ne.ws/immsked, with recommendations based on age, health status and vaccine product. New COVID-19 vaccines are expected this fall.

“On June 15, 2023, an FDA advisory committee met to talk about COVID-19 vaccines and additional strains of the COVID-19 virus. They recommended that COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to provide protection against the Omicron variant XBB.1.5 for use by the fall of 2023,” the CDC says.

