Matson profit tumbled in second quarter

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2020 Revenue for Matson Inc. during the recent quarter totaled $773.4 million. Matson’s containership Daniel K. Inouye departs Honolulu Harbor with the aid of tugboats.

    Revenue for Matson Inc. during the recent quarter totaled $773.4 million. Matson’s containership Daniel K. Inouye departs Honolulu Harbor with the aid of tugboats.

Matson Inc. earned a far smaller profit in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, primarily due to lower shipping volume and freight rates in its China service, while business also declined in Hawaii. Read more

