Matson profit tumbled in second quarter
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / 2020
Revenue for Matson Inc. during the recent quarter totaled $773.4 million. Matson’s containership Daniel K. Inouye departs Honolulu Harbor with the aid of tugboats.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree