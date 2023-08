Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Longtime local human resources veteran Stevette Ku‘ulei Santiago has joined UHA Health Insurance as chief human resources officer, a key member of executive leadership. Most recently, she served as director of human resources and labor relations at Young Brothers. Santiago has earned a number of professional designations including SPHR and SHRM-SCP. She has over three decades of HR experience. Her previous executive and management positions include division manager of King Speciality Food (a division of Y. Hata), senior vice president and group director at HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and senior human resources manager at Spirent Communications.

