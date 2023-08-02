comscore Security guard disputes alibi in Waipahu murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Security guard disputes alibi in Waipahu murder

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 12 Defendant Eric Thompson, right, with defense attorney David Hayakawa. Thompson is on trial for the January 2022 murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.

    Defendant Eric Thompson, right, with defense attorney David Hayakawa. Thompson is on trial for the January 2022 murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.

The lone security guard on duty at a city dump the day a Wailupe man said he was there instead of shooting his wife’s lover told an Oahu Circuit Court jury Tuesday that he didn’t see him. Read more

