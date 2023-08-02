comscore UH sets new record in extramural funding with $515.9 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH sets new record in extramural funding with $515.9 million

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

For a second year in a row, the University of Hawaii has set a record in extramural funding, pulling in $515.9 million for fiscal year 2023 and surpassing its prior peak by $10.9 million, UH officials announced. Read more

