UH sets new record in extramural funding with $515.9 million

For a second year in a row, the University of Hawaii has set a record in extramural funding, pulling in $515.9 million for fiscal year 2023 and surpassing its prior peak by $10.9 million, UH officials announced.

Extramural funding is external investments from governmental agencies, industry and nonprofit organizations that support research and training activities conducted by university faculty and staff.

“Every dollar invested by one of our extramural sponsors is a vote of confidence that UH faculty, staff and students are creating a better future for Hawaii and the world,” UH President David Lassner said in a news release. “This includes everything from climate change, resilience, water quality and energy solutions to addressing health disparities, educational inequities, feeding our population, and training Hawaii’s people for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

UH Manoa, the flagship campus of UH’s 10-campus system, drew extramural funding worth $342.7 million.

The UH system brought in $117.7 million. UH community colleges drew $33.7 million, UH Hilo received $17.8 million and UH West Oahu totaled $4 million.

Examples of the awards:

>> The Office of the Vice President for Community Colleges was awarded $16.3 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce for a “Resilient Hawai‘i: Good Jobs Challenge” initiative that provides job training to people whose employment was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> The Institute for Astronomy received $5.5 million from NASA to continue a wide area survey of “near earth objects” at its Pan-STARRS observatory on Haleakala, Maui.

>> The John A. Burns School of Medicine was awarded $4.5 million as part of a five-year, $23 million grant from the National Institutes for Health for Ola HAWAII, a multidisciplinary research center that addresses health disparities in underserved, multiethnic populations in Hawaii.