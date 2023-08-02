comscore Column: Weight-loss drugs require monitoring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Column: Weight-loss drugs require monitoring

  • By Ira Kawika Zunin
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

The market is abuzz with a new group of FDA-approved weight-loss drugs called GLP-1s, which decrease appetite, regulate blood sugar and slow stomach emptying, making you feel full sooner and for a longer period of time. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii hotel prices top nation during first half of 2023
Next Story
Navy plant discharges 14,500 gallons of wastewater

Scroll Up