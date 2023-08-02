Calgary walks it off on Honolulu in softball series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu lost to Calgary, Alberta, 7-6 on a walk-off homer Tuesday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

Honolulu lost to Calgary, Alberta, 7-6 on a walk-off homer Tuesday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del.

Honolulu, which fell to 0-2 in pool play, will face Prague, Czech Republic, today at 11:30 a.m. and Macon, Ga., on Thursday at 9 a.m. The series features two five-team pools. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday. The semifinals will be played Saturday, with the final on Sunday.

Honolulu scored three in the top of the fourth inning to tie it at 5-5. Shelby Baguio’s sacrifice fly scored Haylie-Sean Reiny, and Tasiana Taufahema’s double plated Nikki Chong and Taja Souza.

Honolulu took a 6-5 lead in the fifth on Reiny’s sacrifice fly, which scored Mya Kishida, and Calgary tied it in the bottom half on a fielding error by the Honolulu shortstop.

Calgary won it in the seventh on a lead-off homer by Payton Kinsley.

Taufahema batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Chong went 2-for-4 and Kishida scored twice for Honolulu. Souza allowed two runs — one earned — in four-plus innings of relief.

Honolulu tied it at 2-2 in the second on Kishida’s infield single, which scored Taufahema, and Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas’ single, which drove in Kishida.