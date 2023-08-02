comscore Calgary walks it off on Honolulu in softball series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Calgary walks it off on Honolulu in softball series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Honolulu lost to Calgary, Alberta, 7-6 on a walk-off homer Tuesday at the Senior League Softball World Series (16U) in Lower Sussex, Del. Read more

Previous Story
The force has awakened in Warriors O-lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 2, 2023

Scroll Up