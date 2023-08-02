comscore Dave Reardon: Curveballs won’t ruin a kid’s arm if certain rules are applied | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Curveballs won’t ruin a kid’s arm if certain rules are applied

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Breaking pitches aren’t breaking news in youth baseball. But it wasn’t that long ago when children throwing curveballs was like a pretend secret, sitting there in plain sight. Everybody knew it was happening but only a few acknowledged it publicly. Read more

Previous Story
The force has awakened in Warriors O-lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 2, 2023

Scroll Up