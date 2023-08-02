Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer signs 9

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer coach Gene Okamura announced the signing of six transfers and three incoming freshmen for the upcoming season.

The transfers are Phoebe Barnes (goalkeeper, Sonoma State); Majae De Leon (defender, Cal State East Bay); Jazzlynn Ellis (defender/forward, Illinois Chicago); Oceana Garcia (defender/forward, Long Island); Jordan Goularte (midfielder/forward, Sacramento State); and Myah Patterson (defender, Loyola Chicago).

The incoming freshmen are Kalaya Havellana (defender, El Camino High in Oceanside, Calif.); Kalani Gonzales (midfielder, Montgomery High in Santa Rosa, Calif.); and Jaden Morgan (midfielder, Santa Margarita Catholic High in Orange County, Calif.).

The Vulcans, the two-time defending PacWest champions, open the season Aug. 23 with an exhibition against Multhomah (Ore.).