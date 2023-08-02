comscore Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer signs 9 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer signs 9

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer coach Gene Okamura announced the signing of six transfers and three incoming freshmen for the upcoming season. Read more

