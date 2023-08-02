Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer signs 9 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer coach Gene Okamura announced the signing of six transfers and three incoming freshmen for the upcoming season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer coach Gene Okamura announced the signing of six transfers and three incoming freshmen for the upcoming season. The transfers are Phoebe Barnes (goalkeeper, Sonoma State); Majae De Leon (defender, Cal State East Bay); Jazzlynn Ellis (defender/forward, Illinois Chicago); Oceana Garcia (defender/forward, Long Island); Jordan Goularte (midfielder/forward, Sacramento State); and Myah Patterson (defender, Loyola Chicago). The incoming freshmen are Kalaya Havellana (defender, El Camino High in Oceanside, Calif.); Kalani Gonzales (midfielder, Montgomery High in Santa Rosa, Calif.); and Jaden Morgan (midfielder, Santa Margarita Catholic High in Orange County, Calif.). The Vulcans, the two-time defending PacWest champions, open the season Aug. 23 with an exhibition against Multhomah (Ore.). Previous Story The force has awakened in Warriors O-lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo Next Story Scoreboard – August 2, 2023