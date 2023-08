Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For 10 months, University of Hawaii football player Wynden Ho‘ohuli endured physical therapy that often was more painful than the original knee injury.

There were stretches, electrical stimulation and teeth-clenching exercises.

“It hurt,” said Ho‘ohuli, a third-year sophomore, “but it was a good kind of hurt. I’ve been trusting the process. I went through a lot of treatment, rehab, to try to get back to my top ability.”

The next step came with last Saturday’s fourth practice of training camp, a three-hour session that simulated game-day conditions.

“I was in my head, not trying to get distracted,” Ho‘ohuli said of that day’s approach. “I made sure I knew my plays and assignments. I kept hydrating, drinking water. I had a light breakfast (of) watermelon, bananas, a couple over-easy eggs.”

He passed on the full pregame meal, instead eating only a turkey bar.

Playing the “dog” position of pass rusher/flat defender in the situational scrimmage, Ho‘ohuli made four backfield tackles, including two sacks, and a pass breakup that should have been an interception. “It was right in my hands,” Ho‘ohuli said.

And after that, Ho‘ohuli had a game-day routine. “That Saturday, I had everything in order,” Ho‘ohuli said. “I was like, I might have to stick with that pregame ritual.”

The Rainbow Warriors are hopeful Ho‘ohuli will have many more productive Saturdays. Ho‘ohuli was one of the jewels of the 2022 recruiting class when he transferred from Nebraska after one season. Ho‘ohuli, a 4-star prospect who attended Saint Louis School and then Mililani High, was widely regarded as the state’s top recruit two years ago.

“It was good to go away to get that experience,” Ho‘ohuli said of his brief time with the Cornhuskers. “I enjoyed my experience over there, I enjoyed the coaches and all the love I was getting from Nebraska. But (Hawaii) is where I wanted to be. I really wanted the family kind of vibe.”

Ho‘ohuli played in the first four UH games in 2022 before suffering a torn left MCL in a practice ahead of the New Mexico State game. He underwent surgery and did not play in the final nine games. “It was a major setback,” Ho‘ohuli said, “but for me, I was thinking of a major comeback.”

Ho‘ohuli did not participate in spring training. But he was at full speed during ensuing offseason conditioning sessions and player-run practices. This training camp, he is the primary backup to top “dog” Jonah Kahahawai-Welch.

“I’m learning from Jonah,” Ho‘ohuli said. “He’s a good mentor. I take after him every day, and see how he leads the guys.”

Ho‘ohuli also looks forward to completing the family circle. His father, Watson, was a UH linebacker and teammate of now UH head coach Timmy Chang. The elder Ho‘ohuli was 20 when his son was born. Roelle Ho‘ohuli — Watson’s sister — watched Wynden during games. “I knew my dad had a good feeling when he used to play every Saturday, coming off to the sideline to see his son,” said Wynden, who is 20. “Now I get to experience that with my son.”

Shyztyn-Royal, who is 2 months old, was partially named after Auntie Roelle, who died in a car accident in 2007 at the age of 22.

“I always have her in my heart,” Wynden Ho‘ohuli said. “That’s why I named my son after her. She took care of me when my dad was out here in practice.”

He said Roelle’s passing “was tough on us. But my dad’s a strong guy. He kept it strong for our family.”

Ho‘ohuli said he went to a beach in Nanakuli — Roelle’s favorite spot — to announce his transfer to UH in 2022.

After classes, meetings and practices, Ho‘ohuli spends time with his other team — his girlfriend, Joslynn, and son. “She’s always holding it down for us,” Ho‘ohuli said of Joslynn.