Scoreboard – August 2, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
THURSDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
VOLLEYBALL
2023 UH WOMEN'S
Schedule
Aug. 25! vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.
Aug. 26! vs. San Diego 7 p.m.
Aug. 27! vs. Oregon 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.
Sept. 7# vs. Liberty 7 p.m.
Sept. 8# vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.
Sept. 10# vs. UCLA 5 p.m.
Sept. 14% at TCU 1 p.m.
Sept. 15% vs. Western Carolina 9 a.m.
Sept. 16% vs. Florida State 7 a.m.
Sept. 22* vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m.
Sept. 24* vs. CSUN 5 p.m.
Sept. 29* at Long Beach State 4 p.m.
Sept. 30* at UC San Diego 4 p.m.
Oct. 6* vs. CS Fullerton 7 p.m.
Oct. 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.
Oct. 13* at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m.
Oct. 14* at Cal Poly TBD
Oct. 17* at UC Davis 3 p.m.
Oct. 21* vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m.
Oct. 27* at CSUN 3 p.m.
Oct. 28* at CSU Bakersfield 1 p.m.
Nov. 3* vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m.
Nov. 4* vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.
Nov. 10* at UC Irvine 4 p.m.
Nov. 11* at CS Fullerton 2 p.m.
Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.
The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.
!—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic
#—OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge
%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)
*—Big West match