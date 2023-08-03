Letter: Consider framers’ intent with 2nd Amendment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am confused by Second Amendment advocates arguing against nearly every possession law. Read more

The U.S. Supreme Court is said to consider what was in the framers’ minds when the text was written, which would include the right to bear arms.

I believe that when the Bill of Rights was written, that meant muzzle-loading single-shot rifles and pistols. It did not refer to machine guns, anti-tank guns, shoulder-mounted cannons or small nuclear weapons.

Marshall Blann

Waikiki

