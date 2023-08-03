Letter: Not even a president is above rule of law

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sedition is the incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority. Columnist Maureen Dowd was right when she asserted that former “liar-in-chief” Donald Trump committed just that on Jan. 6, 2021, by cling- ing to his presidential status, defying — and encouraging his supporters to defy — a peaceful transfer of power (“Our liar-in-chief must reckon with his moment of truth,” Star-Advertiser, July 25).

Trump should be tried and convicted for his election tampering and falsehoods and sent to prison, because in the United States nobody is above the law — not even a former president.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

