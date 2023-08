Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two more illegal large-capacity cesspools in Hawaii are being shut down by the Environmental Protection Agency, an ongoing process that underscores the environmental harm caused by cesspools. Read more

Two more illegal large-capacity cesspools in Hawaii are being shut down by the Environmental Protection Agency, an ongoing process that underscores the environmental harm caused by cesspools.

Since a 2005 federal ban against large-capacity cesspools, more than 3,750 in Hawaii have been closed, but hundreds remain in operation. Under this week’s EPA order, the Hawaii Conference Foundation will close and convert two illegal cesspools (at a Haleiwa church and a North Kohala golf park), pay a $50,633 fine and do a large-capacity cesspool audit of all its Hawaii properties.