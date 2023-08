Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city is aggressively busting gambling operations, running a second “Operation Firestorm” alongside federal law enforcers in Kalihi and Kaheka last week. Three illegal game rooms were raided, turning up illegal drugs, cash and 45 gambling devices; three people were arrested.

Use of Honolulu’s civil nuisance abatement law is also revving up, with a deputy prosecutor assigned to press a growing number of cases. Under the law, operators and landlords can be taken to civil court for causing or allowing a nuisance — illegal gambling — and ordered to stay away from a property. If landlords don’t cooperate? A judge can shut down the site, for up to a year.