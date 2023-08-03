comscore Council amends planning department permit backlog bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council amends planning department permit backlog bill

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

A measure meant to temporarily increase the use of outside professionals at the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting and reduce the months-long backlog of building permit applications was amended to focus on tenant improvements, small solar projects and affordable rental housing developments. Read more

